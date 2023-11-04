We have option of wrong-footed inswinging menace, quips Dravid on Kohli

"I think both of the guys, it was nice to see Shubman. He was in such good form and playing so well. It was just a little unfortunate for him that he picked up dengue at the start of the tournament. And it's taken him a little bit of time to get over that. I think we underestimate the kind of effect something like that can have on you, and then having to come out and play in the heat and travel. And it's been quite a hectic tournament as well. It is really nice for him to be able to grind out some really good runs for us in Mumbai.