We have to be stronger mentally, says Mominul

Mominul Haque’s debut as Bangladesh Test captain so far is a classic example of baptism by fire. First his gamble of batting first on bowling-friendly pitch backfired very badly. Then, fronting up to the media courageously where he admitted his mistake of batting first, was grilled for around 10 minutes on various failings. Mominul, though, patiently answered all of them without losing his cool. Excerpts.

On decision to bat first: I was just telling him that when you take this decision at the toss and things don’t go your way, these questions will definitely come up. Because we were bowled out cheaply, it was probably a bad decision on my part. It was totally my fault. I think if I had batted for longer with Mushfiq bhai (Mushfiqur Rahim), we would have posted a bigger total.

Was the top-order scared about facing Indian pacers? You guys (media) might find it funny but ahead of every series, even against Afghanistan, you have a major role. When we are playing against Afghanistan, the way you ask questions, by saying they have Rashid Khan, etc. Even if you don’t want to think about them, it will creep into your mind. I just think how you present it makes it difficult. You have to play high pace at the international level. Playing against India in India is always going to be a challenge. I think being mentally prepared makes things easier.

Why only two fast pacers? We have fewer pace bowlers for four-day matches in our stock. We have picked two pace bowlers who play four-day games regularly. The Bangladesh team usually puts more emphasis on batting so it is probably why we picked two pace bowlers.

Why do you appear tensed at press conferences? I am the one who has to answer your questions, but sometimes we don’t think about a certain thing but then you ask about it, we start thinking about it. This is how our mind works. But you’re right. Myself and the rest of the side have to be stronger mentally.