<p>Bengaluru: India’s victory in the second Test of the 2001 Border–Gavaskar series at Eden Gardens, 25 years to the day, is one of cricket’s greatest comebacks. Australia arrived with a record 16-Test winning streak and had already beaten India in Mumbai, leaving the hosts on the brink of series loss. When Australia scored 445 and bowled India out for 171, enforcing the follow-on, defeat seemed inevitable.</p>.<p>The turnaround began with VVS Laxman, promoted to No. 3, who produced a magnificent 281 filled with elegant strokeplay. Rahul Dravid provided the perfect support, displaying immense resolve for his 180. They shared a monumental 376-run stand and completely tilted the balance.</p>.<p>India declared at 657/7, setting Australia a daunting target. Under pressure, Australia caved in against Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner, who had already taken a historic hat-trick in the first innings, finished with 6/73 in the second for a 13-wicket haul.</p>.<p>Australia, dismissed for 212, handed India a stunning 171-run victory. The Indians then won the final Test in Chennai to clinch the series.</p>.<p>Battling severe back spasms, which needed physio's assistance at every possible break to mobilise the back, Laxman produced the most special knock of his career that not only triggered a massive turnaround in India's fortunes in the Test, but the Indian cricket as well. A quarter of a century later, Laxman, in a freewheeling chat with DHoS, recalls how immesurable mental pressure and unbearable physical pain turned into an unbriddled joy for him and the country. In a chat with DHoS, the stylish Hyderabadi recounts the special moment. Excerpts. </p>.Kolkata win gave the team stability and continuity: Dravid recalls epic Test.<p><strong>Laxman, after 25 years, what is your feeling about that innings and game?</strong></p>.<p>It definitely feels very satisfying and fulfilling. Whenever you look back at the Test match and the Test series, you are part of something special in the history of Indian cricket. And more than scoring 281, I think the way as a team, we showed that mental resilience and the fortitude to accept the situation we were in and with a positive mindset to play for the national team and then bounce back to win the game and eventually the series... So, in fact, a lot of life lessons is something which we learned from that Test match and that series and which we tried to practice and exhibit throughout our career and even now. So, I think that's why it feels really fulfilling that it's not only about scoring runs, but also it's about how you address the situation and counter the challenging position and situation as a team we were in.</p>.<p><strong>What was the atmosphere in the dressing room when India were asked to follow-on?</strong></p>.<p>So, I still remember because I was the last batsman to get out. And I walked into the changing room and then there was a pat on my shoulder. And that was John Wright. He asked me not to remove my pads. So, I was surprised. And I asked him why. And then he told me that I will be batting at No. 3. I was obviously very happy that I was getting to bat in a position where I was always comfortable. But from the atmosphere in the changing room, obviously, there was a lot of disappointment. Because we knew that we were a much better batting side than what we displayed as a unit in the first innings. Because that was not the ideal score for us to be bowled out. But when we were in that situation, what we all discussed was one thing which is in our control is to keep fighting. Irrespective of being behind in the game with such a big margin. It's not necessarily to be despondent. But let's keep fighting. Not thinking too much about the result. So, while there was disappointment with the way we batted, I think all of us just thought in our own individual way, let's put up a fight. And everything changed probably from the fourth day lunch because even though we had that kind of attitude, wickets kept tumbling. And when I came back at the end of the third day, everyone was again very disappointed because we lost four wickets when Raul joined me. But I think the energy, the morale, everything changed probably from lunch on the fourth day because of the partnership which was blossoming between me and Raul.</p>.<p><strong>In your book you say you were happy to know you would be batting at No. 3 in the second innings, but what was it like replacing Rahul? In know it's a team game, you have to be ready for such situations, but how easy or difficult it is to deal with them?</strong></p>.<p>See, in that situation, we were obviously not thinking too much about what as individuals we had to be. It was more about doing something special for your team and country. And I think both me, Rahul and all of us in the Indian team always were those who never ever cared too much about what role we are given. But whichever role has been given to us we wanted to fulfil that to the best of our ability. And then there was that mutual respect because all those decisions, whether you liked it or not, you knew that they were taken in the best interest of the team. So, at that particular moment, yeah, I was definitely happy that I was getting to bat in No. 3 because that position was something which I was very familiar with and I enjoyed batting in that position. But never was there a conversation between me or Rahul about the swap. And as we all know, Rahul being the ultimate team man, he would never ever feel that something has happened which was disappointing because when he walked out to bat, the only thing which was in his mind was how to build a partnership and how to bounce back in that situation as a team. So, that was the only thing which was in his mind and that was the only thing which was on my mind. And we never ever discussed, to be honest, how he felt or how I felt because both of us knew that whatever is happening is in the best interest of the team and we wanted to go out and bat to the best of our abilities.</p>.<p><strong>And how was it to forge that partnership with Rahul himself?</strong></p>.<p>So, it's strange because whenever we were playing for South Zone, I used to bat at three and Rahul four. And we had, in fact, one month before the Test match, we had a 300-run partnership against West Zone in the Duleep Trophy in Surat where I got a double hundred and Rahul got a big hundred. So, batting with Rahul was always fun because we all know the kind of focus, concentration and the application which Rahul showed was always exemplary. But the good thing was we never ever tried to influence each other's game because we just went about playing our natural game. And one thing which was in our mind, especially at the start of the fourth day was both of us sort of challenged ourselves saying that can we bat the whole of the fourth day? So, that was the only goal and objective we had when we were walking out to bat on the fourth day morning. And as it turned out, me struggling with my back spasm, as everyone knows, I was probably only 50-60% fit playing the Test match. Rahul came also with a little bit of viral fever and he would also get bad cramps. So, we achieved our individual milestones of getting a hundred, double hundred or Rahul getting a hundred, hundred and fifty. When there were moments maybe I was losing concentration or he was losing his focus because of the pain, we just pepped each other up and spoke about what we wanted to do for the team. So, those are the things which are very fresh in our mind because that is what teamwork is all about. As a batter you go out and get your runs as an individual. But then, I believe that batting is all about batting in partnerships. And that's something which me and Rahul always cherished. Where we pepped each other and got the best out of each other. Especially when it was going tough and we had to endure the pain.</p>.<p><strong>You had back spasms. What was the kind of pain you were gong through during that time?</strong></p>.<p>In fact, it was three days before the Test match when I was having "nets' when I suffered back spasms. And for the first time I experienced something known as 'list' wherein the entire spine and my back was tilted towards the left side. So, I still remember after the practice session, walking into our physio's (Andrew Leipus) room. And I know I told Andrew, 'my back is stiff, but I'm sure that it should be okay for the Test match.' And he asked me to remove my T-shirt and watch myself in the mirror. And I was shocked when I saw that my entire back was tilted towards the left side. In fact, I actually broke down. And I was in tears because that was an important series for me. But credit to Andrew he worked on it, he mobilised my back, he gave me pain killers. And even though I was 50 to 60 percent fit, Sourav (Gangly) and John trusted me and they wanted me to play the Test match which itself was a huge confidence booster. And then, we fielded. And every one hour, whenever there was a drinks break or lunch break and then drinks and tea, I used to come back (to dressing room) and Andrew used to mobilise my back. So, neither could I sit or stand -- it was so stiff; my back was like a rock. And then sometimes when you look back, once you are in the midst of a competition and you are representing your country, you actually don't give too much of importance to your body. Then it becomes more about, your mental strength than your physical strength. You get totally involved in the competition and the pain takes a back seat. But I was on heavy medication. Zaheer (Khan) still laughs at it. I slept on the floor and I could hardly sleep through the Test match. But that's why that's why I said, it's not about just the runs I scored but all the other things which told me what an individual can display. When his target or his objective or his goal is very clear, and my goal obviously from the Test match was can I do something special for the team? The pain then takes a back seat, and you endure the pain. You don't give too much of importance to the pain in your body.</p>.<p><strong>How did this innings impact you personally because after that for the next five-six years you were unstoppable?</strong></p>.<p>I think two innings made a lasting impression on my game. The first one was obviously the 167 (in Sidney in 1999) because that was my first Test hundred against a good Austrian bowling in tough conditions. So, that gave me the confidence that I belong to international cricket. And then this innings and the Test gave me and the team the strength and the fortitude to bounce back from however tough a situation we are in. So, there have been moments where we were in a similar kind of situation and we were able to keep that fight and bounce back. So, I think this gave me the confidence that however tough the situation is, if I believe in my abilities and if I focus on playing my natural game, I can turn the game in the team's favour. And if I look back, these were the matches or these were the kinds of challenges I always looked forward to. And when I look back, I am very happy and satisfied that I got similar kind of opportunities, and more often than not, I was able to deliver for the team when the team needed me the most.</p>.<p><strong>And why did you reserve your best against Australia? Is that the hunger to perform against the best in the world?</strong></p>.<p>I think that was so as an individual and as a team. I still remember, there was a four-day camp before the start of this Test series in Chennai. And on the first two days, we all were brainstorming what as a team we wanted to achieve. And we wanted to be the No. 1 Test-playing nation and for doing that one needs to be the best in our backyard or their backyard, because we were always doing well in India but not so well when we were travelling overseas. And Australia was the best team at that time. First under Mark Taylor and then under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. So, I think as a team and as an individual, we always looked forward to playing against the best. And with Australia, I think we all knew how hard they played the game. And every run or every wicket, we actually had to earn that. And their attacking nature where they always look to take your wicket probably also gave me an opportunity to score boundaries and which suited my style of batting. But I think playing against the best, doing well consistently against the best as an individual and as a team is something which we always look forward to. And it's great. If you see that Indian teams always challenge Australia at home and in Australia. You know, barring probably the 2004 series where we lost against them, I think we always challenge them.</p>