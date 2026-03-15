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We learnt a lot of life lessons from the win at Eden: Laxman recalls his epic 281

A quarter of a century later, Laxman, in a freewheeling chat with DHoS, recalls how immesurable mental pressure and unbearable physical pain turned into an unbriddled joy for him and the country.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 00:25 IST
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VVS Laxman (left) celebrates his double hundred with team-mate Rahul Dravid. DH Archives/ Srikanta Sharma R
VVS Laxman (left) celebrates his double hundred with team-mate Rahul Dravid. DH Archives/ Srikanta Sharma R
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Published 15 March 2026, 00:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketVVS Laxman

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