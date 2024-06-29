T20 World Cup 2024: We were outplayed by India, says Buttler

“We thought long and hard about selection, about whether we kept the same balance that we had been playing with that had been working well, or did we need four seamers on that particular wicket. I think that was a really tough call that we made and we ended up sticking with what we had. I think India played a really good game of cricket, whatever team or whatever happened at the toss - they were going to be a tough team to beat and we had to be at our best if we were going to win the game and we were short of our best today.”