We won't complain if pitches in India spin from ball one: England vice-captain Ollie Pope

“I saw a fair bit of South Africa versus India and it was great: guys scoring seriously tough runs and the ball flying through.The scores could be similar in India but if the pitches spin from ball one we won’t be complaining. It’s about finding a method to combat it.”

Pope was part of the touring England team that lost 1-3 to India three years ago, and he had struggled with the bat. He could pass 20 in four of his eight innings but 34 was his highest score.