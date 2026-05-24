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Homesportscricket

'Well done, Arjun': Sachin Tendulkar pens down emotional note after decent debut for LSG

'Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have,' Sachin posted.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 05:20 IST
India NewsCricketSachin TendulkarIPLArjun Tendulkar

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