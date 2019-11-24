We're at the top of our game: Kohli

Virat Kohli appeared delighted as addressed the media post the pink ball Test. And he had every reason to be. India just wrapped up the second and final Test of the series for a 2-0 sweep and in its wake had created many records besides building a huge gap in the World Test Championship race. The Indian skipper, who struck an attractive 136, discussed a range of issues – from his experience of pink ball cricket to the realities of India’s domination. Excerpts

On his batting experience with pink ball: I think the afternoon session was relatively easier. Actually I spoke to Sachin (Tendulkar) on the evening of the first day and he made a very interesting point that with the pink ball, you'll have to treat the second session like your morning session when it is getting darker and the ball starts to swing and seam. So, the first session you invariably play like you play from lunch to tea in a normal timing Test match and then the second session would be like a morning session and the last session is like that evening session. So, your planning changes, your declaration timing, everything changes. As a batsman, your set up changes. Even if you're set and batting well, as soon as it gets dark and the lights are on, you can be in trouble very quickly. Luckily, I went in when the lights were on so I didn't have to go through the transition but I think that'll be another challenge in the future as well. Under lights it was a different experience. Firstly, when I walked out it felt like an IPL game atmosphere, so you feel like smashing the first ball but you've to remind yourself that you've to play compact.

Seven Test wins in a row, can this team Indian team be equated to WI of 70s and Australia of early 2000? I can only say we're at the top of our game. You can't judge a team's dominance with seven games (seven wins a row). You're talking about a WI side that did it for 15 years. So, you know when we all are close to retiring, maybe then you can ask how the decade has gone of playing together. Not seven games, maybe seven years yes but not seven games. I think there's still a bit of time to go for that. But we're quite excited about how the game is going and what the challenges are.

On Bangladesh: Firstly, they don’t have two of their most experienced players. Shakib’s not here, Tamim’s not here. And then, Mushfiqur is the only one. Mahmudullah is there, but you can’t push a team forward with two players. The rest are young, so they will gain more experience. As I said, if they play more Test cricket, they will get more experience. If you play two Test matches and then you play after a year and a half, then you won’t really understand how to figure out situations or play under pressure.