We're in touch with medical panel, but not requested for a venue change: Lankan team manager

"Definitely we will be looking at the index. But obviously, we will be guided by the ICC and I think they have a medical panel here and, so, they will be giving us instructions.

"Today when we came, we were told to wear masks. But it depends on what the outside index is, and then we'll make a call on it," said Halangonda.

The Lankan team was forced to cancel its training on Saturday after air pollution reached dangerous levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above the 400-mark for the last four days.

Asked if the Lankan team had placed a request with the ICC to shift the venue of the match, Halangoda said: "We didn't make a request to change (the venue). But we were asking the ICC what would happen because when we came here, we saw the Bangladesh team had cancelled (training) and we saw the outside environment.

"So, we just asked them what's the plan. They said they will have a discussion, and then they'll come back. I think they have installed some equipment here, and they've got specialists to check and they are helping them out."

Meanwhile, the ICC has sought advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria and also put in place mitigation measures like installing water sprinklers and adding air purifiers in the dressing rooms to curb the air pollution.

"They have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So, we will do exactly what the ICC tells us to do," Halangoda said.

Sri Lanka have an overwhelming 42-9 head-to-head record against Bangladesh in 53 ODIs and skipper Kusal Mendis said he has lot of confidence on his team to deliver the goods this time as well.

"We have played Bangladesh so many times previously and have all the confidence in the players. We have actually had instances where we played badly but come out strongly. So, I'm quite confident that the players will do very well in tomorrow's game."

Ranked ninth out of 10 teams, Bangladesh are playing for pride, while Sri Lanka are little better placed at seventh in the standings and will look to hold on to the position to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.