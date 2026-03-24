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We're not carrying the ego of one year of success, but starting with humility: RCB's Bobat

The RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden trophy, something their ardent fans were waiting for since 2008.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:47 IST
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