'We're ready', says Ahmedabad Police ahead of WC final; cautions against black-market tickets

"Until now, we have not caught any duplicate tickets. If such a thing happens during the match, the police will do the investigation as per law," the commissioner said.

"Australian Deputy PM, Assam CM, Union Home Minister and other dignitaries will come to watch the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia. All arrangements have been made. Today we will have a rehearsal in the evening. I appeal to people to use the metro and the metro will be operational till 1 am..." the commissioner further added.

2,000 police personnel have been called from outside, taking the total number of officials who will be on duty to 6,000.

The buzz had reached its crescendo at least 24 hours before the 'big match' and with three and half hours to go before the start of the most awaited World Cup final, an ocean of blue seems to be travelling towards Motera. The city of Ahmedabad has become the centre of the cricketing world. It seems as if the entire city is moving in one direction. The roads of Ahmedabad are full of energy and a bit of madness.

