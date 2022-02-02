West Indies arrive for limited overs series against India

W Indies arrive for limited overs series against India

The Gujarat Cricket Association, which will host 3 ODIs, said the matches would be played behind closed doors

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 02 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 17:10 ist

On a high after beating England in a T20I rubber, the visiting West Indies team arrived here this morning for its upcoming limited overs series against India.

The 'Men in Maroon' will be playing three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, beginning Feb. 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the Men In Maroon have arrived in India!" posted Windies Cricket, the official Twitter account of Cricket West Indies, on Wednesday morning.

"WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! The Men In Maroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODIs here, starting on February 6," it wrote in another tweet.

The Windies Cricket also posted a video of the players arriving at the Ahmedabad airport.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), which will be hosting the three ODIs, has already stated that the matches would be played behind closed doors due to the current Covid-19 situation.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has given permission to allow 75 per cent of stadium capacity for the three T20I matches.

The three T20Is will be played in Kolkata on Feb. 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI Series which will be played in Ahmedabad on Feb. 6, 9 and 11.

The West Indies recently beat England in a closely fought T20I series in the Caribbean.

