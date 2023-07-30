West Indies beat India by six wickets in second ODI

West Indies beat India by six wickets in second ODI

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 30 2023, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 03:04 ist
India v West Indies ODI match in Barbados. Credit: PTI Photo

West Indies beat India by six wickets in second ODI in Barbados to level three-match series 1-1.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Indies
Sports News
Cricket
ODI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

 