West Indies-India T20I postponed by two hours due to team luggage delay

West Indies-India T20I held up due to luggage delay

The start in Basseterre was put back two hours to 16.30 GMT

AFP
AFP, Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis,
  • Aug 01 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 22:31 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The start of the second T20 international between West Indies and India on Monday was delayed, Cricket West Indies announced because of "significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

The start in Basseterre was put back two hours to 16.30 GMT.

India beat the hosts in the opening game of the series in Trinidad on Friday.

The third match will also be played in Basseterre before the series moves to Florida for two games in Lauderhill.

West Indies
India
Cricket
Sports News

