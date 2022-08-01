West Indies-India T20I postponed by two hours due to team luggage delay

The start of the second T20 international between West Indies and India on Monday was delayed, Cricket West Indies announced because of "significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

The start in Basseterre was put back two hours to 16.30 GMT.

India beat the hosts in the opening game of the series in Trinidad on Friday.

The third match will also be played in Basseterre before the series moves to Florida for two games in Lauderhill.