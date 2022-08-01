West Indies-India T20I postponed by two hours due to team luggage delay

The start of the second T20 international between West Indies and India on Monday was delayed, Cricket West Indies announced because of "significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."
The start in Basseterre was put back two hours to 16.30 GMT.
Also Read | Windies stalwart Deandra Dottin quits citing negative team environment
India beat the hosts in the opening game of the series in Trinidad on Friday.
The third match will also be played in Basseterre before the series moves to Florida for two games in Lauderhill.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact
Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing
Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why
Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly