West Indies name seven uncapped players for Australia tests

Languishing at eighth in the world rankings, the Caribbeans' hopes of ending a 20-year losing streak against Australia appear faint with all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers electing to skip the series to play franchise T20 cricket.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales, meanwhile, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

"However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region."