West Indies opt to bat first in 2nd ODI against India

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI here on Sunday.
For India, Avesh Khan will make his ODI debut after he was brought in place of Prasidh Krishna.
WI replaced Gudakesh Motie with Hayden Walsh Jr in the playing XI after the former suffered a fractured thumb on Friday.
India won the opening ODI by three runs.
Teams:
West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.
