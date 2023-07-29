West Indies opt to bowl against India in second ODI

West Indies skipper Shai Hope opted to bowl against India after winning the toss in the second ODI of the three-match series, here on Saturday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested and Hardik Pandya is leading the side in the penultimate ODI.

"Few questions need to be answered for us, so Virat and Rohit are resting," Pandya said at the toss.

India included Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in their XI.

Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty came in place of Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes for the hosts.

India won the first ODI by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The final ODI of the series is slated at Taouba on Tuesday.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.