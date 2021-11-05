West Indies players fined for slow over-rate against SL

West Indies players fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

According to an ICC statement, Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 05 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 17:17 ist
Defending champions West Indies were eliminated from the semifinal race after suffering a 20-run loss to Sri Lanka. Credit: AFP Photo

West Indies players were on Friday fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be one over short of the target in Thursday's match after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Also Read | Going to India and winning Tests one of world cricket’s greatest challenges, says NZ coach Stead

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

According to an ICC statement, Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Also read: New Zealand pick spin-heavy squad for India series as Boult and de Grandhomme opt out

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Langton Rusere, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Defending champions West Indies were eliminated from the semifinal race after suffering a 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
West Indies
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’

 