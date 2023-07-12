West Indies reach 137/8 at tea on opening day

WI reach 137/8 at tea on opening day

PTI
PTI, Roseau (Dominica),
  • Jul 12 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 00:56 ist
Sensing his shuffle, Ashwin got one to hang in the air and drift into the southpaw. Credit: Twitter/@ICC

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 4/49 and became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 wickets as hosts West Indies were 137 for eight at tea on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

Ashwin got to the milestone when dismissed Alzarri Joseph (4) for his third wicket. He is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the coveted milestone.

Later, he denied Alick Athanaze a fifty on debut, dismissing him three runs shy of the milestone.

Also Read | I fail to understand exclusion of Ashwin: Tendulkar after WTC final loss

Athanaze went for a big heave but holed out to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 2/24, while Mohammed Siraj and Thakur took one each. 

Brief Scores

West Indies 1st Innings 137/8 in 58 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ashwin 4/49) vs India.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ravichandran Ashwin
West Indies
Cricket
Sports News

