West Indies reach 137/8 at tea on opening day

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 4/49 and became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 wickets as hosts West Indies were 137 for eight at tea on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

Ashwin got to the milestone when dismissed Alzarri Joseph (4) for his third wicket. He is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the coveted milestone.

Later, he denied Alick Athanaze a fifty on debut, dismissing him three runs shy of the milestone.

Athanaze went for a big heave but holed out to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 2/24, while Mohammed Siraj and Thakur took one each.

Brief Scores

West Indies 1st Innings 137/8 in 58 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ashwin 4/49) vs India.