West Indies to host South Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan for Tests and T20 Internationals

South Africa will play two tests and five Twenty20 Internationals in the West Indies from next month, the start of a busy home schedule for the hosts, officials confirmed on Friday.

Australia and Pakistan will also tour the Caribbean for a combination of tests and limited overs matches between June and August.

The 20-over games will provide preparation for all sides just months out from the T20 World Cup that is scheduled for India in October/November.

South Africa are the first to arrive in the Caribbean on June 1, with the first test in St Lucia from June 10-14. The second fixture will be at the same Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from June 18-22.

The teams will then move to the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada for the five T20 matches, which will be played from June 26-July 3.

It will be South Africa’s first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010.

Australia will tour between July 9-24 and start with five T20s in Grenada, before the teams meet in three One-Day Internationals at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Pakistan will play five T20s between July 27-Aug. 3 in Grenada and Barbados, ahead of two tests from Aug. 12-24 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.