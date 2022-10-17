West Indies to take on Scotland at T20 World Cup

West Indies to take on Scotland at T20 World Cup

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, will aim to repeat their feat of making the Super 12 last year

AFP, Hobart, Australia,
  • Oct 17 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 10:06 ist
West Indies vs Scotland. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday.

The two-time champions are without top names including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo and must go through round one to make the World Cup Super 12.

Also Read | India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, will aim to repeat their feat of making the Super 12 last year.

The teams will each play three first-round matches.

Teams

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (capt), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

