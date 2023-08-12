Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

West Indies win toss, opt to bat against India in 4th T20I

Following their win in the 3rd T20I, India fielded an unchanged side.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 14:45 IST

Follow Us

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth T20I here on Saturday.

The hosts, who are leading the five-match series 2-1, brought in Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Odean Smith in the playing XI, while leaving out Johnson Charles Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase.

Following their win in the 3rd T20I, India fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 14:45 IST)
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketWest Indies

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT