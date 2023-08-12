West Indies win toss, opt to bat against India in 4th T20I

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth T20I here on Saturday.

The hosts, who are leading the five-match series 2-1, brought in Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Odean Smith in the playing XI, while leaving out Johnson Charles Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase.

Following their win in the 3rd T20I, India fielded an unchanged side.