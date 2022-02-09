West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in 2nd ODI against India

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to field first in the 2nd ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.
While the visitors will hope to draw level in the three-match series, the hosts, led by Rohit Sharma would look to wrap up a series win.
Here's how the teams have lined up:
India: R Sharma (c), K L Rahul, V Kohli, R Pant (wk), S Yadav, D Hooda, S Thakur, W Sundar, M Siraj, Y Chahal, P Krishna
West Indies: B King, S Hope (wk), S Brooks, D Bravo, N Pooran (c), O Smith, J Holder, F Allen, K Roach, A Hosein, A Joseph
More to follow...
(This story has been corrected to say that West Indies opted to field first, not bat)
