Wet outfield delays India's 2nd T20 against Australia

Wet outfield delays India's second T20 against Australia

The three-match series, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, concludes Sunday in Hyderabad

AFP
AFP, Nagpur,
  • Sep 23 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 20:01 ist
Groundsmen dry the wet outfield, ahead of the 2nd T20 cricket match between India and Australia. Credit: PTI Photo

India's second T20 against visitors Australia was delayed Friday by a wet outfield in Nagpur after rain.

Rohit Sharma's men lost the first match by four wickets on Tuesday after Australian Matthew Wade's blistering 21-ball 45 helped the visitors chase down the formidable 209-run victory target.

Australian rookie all-rounder Cameron Green impressed with a punchy 61 off 30 balls, while the hosts' witless bowling attack missed the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The three-match series, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, concludes Sunday in Hyderabad.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australia
Cricket
Sports News
India
T20
Rohit Sharma

What's Brewing

Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study

Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study

'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months

'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

 