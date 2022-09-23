Wet outfield delays India's second T20 against Australia

India's second T20 against visitors Australia was delayed Friday by a wet outfield in Nagpur after rain.
Rohit Sharma's men lost the first match by four wickets on Tuesday after Australian Matthew Wade's blistering 21-ball 45 helped the visitors chase down the formidable 209-run victory target.
Australian rookie all-rounder Cameron Green impressed with a punchy 61 off 30 balls, while the hosts' witless bowling attack missed the services of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
The three-match series, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, concludes Sunday in Hyderabad.
