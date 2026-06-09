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Homesportscricket

We've crossed the line once and can do it again: Jemimah Rodrigues on upcoming T20 World Cup

The women's T20 World Cup begins on June 12, and India play their first match on Sunday against Pakistan in Birmingham.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupJemimah Rodrigues

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