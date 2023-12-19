When gloves make way for gavels

Given the fact that their skipper Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the horrific road accident he suffered nearly a year ago and uncertainty looming over his availability, Delhi Capitals will be seriously looking for a wicket-keeper batter as an ideal back-up. There are plenty of options available in the Indian category but if they wish to go for a foreign back-up, then Sam Billings could be the right asset. DC, one of the most underperforming franchises, will be looking to pick a strong finisher and a strong Indian middle-order batter who can raise the tempo when required. A strong Indian fast bowler is also a requirement for them.