When I bat at Nos 7 and 8, I consider myself tailender: Iftikhar

Faisalabad: Pakistan’s white ball specialist Iftikhar Ahmed at times has "felt like a tailender" when the team management has asked him to bat as low as number 7 and 8 in limited over games for the national team in the recent past.

In an interaction with the media in Faisalabad where players have assembled for the Champions Cup tournament, Iftikhar said he didn't consider himself a middle-order batter.