When Jason Holder made a cameo in 'Fire in Babylon'

A tall young man, with the sea behind him, is standing at the top of his run-up. As the batsman takes guard and settles into his stance, he starts to run. He comes in at a brisk pace and hurls a snorting bouncer. The batsman just evades it and saves himself for another delivery.

This might appear to be a scene from a cricket match. In reality, however, the bowler and the batsman were in two different settings, with their timelines separated by years. Two sets of footage, of the bowler running in and the batsman facing a delivery, were merged to form the opening scene of a famous documentary on cricket. Fire in Babylon, a chronicle of the great West Indian outfit of the 1970s and 1980s, was released in 2010. The young bowler goes by the name Jason Holder.

Fire in Babylon documents the marauding West Indies under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd and Sir Viv Richards and the tale of the legendary fast bowlers. Holder, the present captain of the West Indies Test team, was touted as the one to carry the torch of their fast bowling legacy forward. His opening scene in Fire in Babylon set the tone for the gripping, fascinating documentary.

In the ongoing West Indies-England Test, the first match of the series, Jason Holder picked up 6 wickets for 42 runs as England were all out for 204 in their first innings.

Fire in Babylon is available on Amazon Prime and YouTube.