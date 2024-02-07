Where are batters who can bat time?

Visakhapatnam: In the 2019 Test against South Africa here at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium, Mayank Agarwal animatedly celebrated after scoring bringing up his century. Then skipper Virat Kohli, after applauding the batter briefly, gestured from the change room to carry on. For Kohli, a simple hundred wasn’t enough, he wanted a ‘daddy hundred’ or a double.
Agarwal, who had to slog his way into the Indian Test team after scoring a mountain of runs in the domestic circuit, responded to his captain’s call by hammering a brilliant 215 that had Kohli, who was in the middle by then, happy as hell. Thanks to Agarwal’s double and a superb 176 from fellow opening partner Rohit Sharma, India went on to declare at 502/7 that would be the platform for a 203-run victory.
The so-called ‘daddy hundreds’ were a common theme for most part of Kohli’s reign which lasted 68 Tests. Walking the talk, Kohli scored seven double hundreds while five more came from the willow of others. Also there were 27 instances of batters posting 150-plus scores.
Kohli’s mantra to success was basically old-school cricket of innings building but the one that always looked for scoring opportunities. Upon reaching a half-century or century, batters were discouraged to be satisfied with that. They were encouraged to look at the bigger picture of massive scores and bat the opposition out of the game. It was simple mathematics — bigger the team score, harder for the opposition to come back.
This obsession to score massive centuries has somewhat been missing in the last three-four years, especially after the introduction of the World Test Championship which has forced home teams to stretch limits in exploiting home advantage in pursuit of WTC points. In the 13 Tests that Rohit Sharma has led in so far, only four times have batters have posted over 150 with just one double century.
More than the lack of big centuries, what’s worrying is batters frittering away the advantage after getting off to good starts even on good pitches which have been rolled out for the ongoing series against England. In the opening Test in Hyderabad, India looked set for a massive first innings score when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit blazed away on the second evening. But the moment Jaiswal got out for 80 off the fourth ball on the third morning, several Indian batters like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer threw their wickets away against the run of play. Seemingly set for 500 plus, India crashed to 436 all out with three batters getting out in the 80s.
Errors galore
The second Test here was different with Jaiswal scoring an exceptional 209 but then there were errors galore from Iyer, Gill (in the first innings) and KS Bharat.
If not for the double century from Jaiswal, India could have been in deep trouble as the next best score in the first innings was 34 from Gill.
The old-school attribute of patience, perseverance and hunger to bat long, so crucial to succeed in Test cricket, was conspicuous by its absence. Dravid, speaking after the win here, demanded time for his young players to develop.
“I do feel that we did leave runs on the board here,” felt the head coach, reiterating what he said after the defeat in Hyderabad.
“Again, I think that’s because of the fact that we do have a lot of young batsmen coming through, I think still figuring out Test cricket a little bit. But you don’t have a lot of time to figure out Test cricket. I think if I’m being honest with them, I will say that I think we left a few runs on the board in both the innings. In the first innings here, 396, I thought was underpowered.”
“You win a toss, you have one guy who gets a double hundred. You should be pushing 475-450 in these conditions. And then in the second innings, maybe after losing a couple of wickets, 250 was probably about par. But the first innings, I think we left 75 again on the board. It’s a work in progress. We’ll hopefully get a little bit better and we’ll keep improving.”
This England bowling attack, especially spin, is the most inexperienced to visit India. It’s a great opportunity for batters, especially the youngsters, to understand the nuances of Test cricket and develop the art of batting long. They have three more to play to get a grip of it. They couldn’t have hoped for a better coach than Dravid, the master of batting long, to guide them.