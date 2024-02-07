Where are batters who can bat time?

More than the lack of big centuries, what’s worrying is batters frittering away the advantage after getting off to good starts even on good pitches which have been rolled out for the ongoing series against England. In the opening Test in Hyderabad, India looked set for a massive first innings score when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit blazed away on the second evening. But the moment Jaiswal got out for 80 off the fourth ball on the third morning, several Indian batters like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer threw their wickets away against the run of play. Seemingly set for 500 plus, India crashed to 436 all out with three batters getting out in the 80s.