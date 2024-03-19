Who after Dhoni in CSK hot seat?

Then there is Rachin Ravindra. It sounds a bit left-field for Chennai to go for a foreign skipper, but that was their intention when they onboarded Ben Stokes. That didn’t work out for several reasons, injury being one of them, but Ravindra has the face for the new generation of Chennai loyalists. He’s 24-years-old, of Indian origin, has a stellar record for New Zealand, and has barely flinched in the face of a challenge. If all things go according to plan, Ravindra is going to be the future New Zealand skipper.