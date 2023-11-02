Who is Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's head coach

Afghanistan is on a dream run this World Cup, with the side eyeing a probable, but highly unlikely spot in the top 4.
Having won 3 of their 6 games currently, with an incredible 8-wicket victory against rivals Pakistan, the Afghan side has shown much improvement from their previous two ventures, when they only managed to win 1 game in 2 of the last World Cups.
While the players should credited for the side's brilliant display so far in the tournament, a huge chunk of the applause goes to their management as well.
The management, headed by coach Jonathan Trott has turned the side from mere minnows to a promising unit.
Trott, a former England player, took over the tenure in July 2022.
Having played for the English side from 2007 to 2015, Trott played as a right-handed top-order batsman and has scored over 6,000 runs for the national side.
Although a South African by birth, Trott was eligible to play for the England team since his grandparents were English.
He was named the Player of the Year in 2011, both by the England Cricket Board (ECB) as well as International Cricket Council (ICC).
It is also worth noting that former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is currently the Afghan side's assistant coach for the ongoing World Cup.