Who is Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's head coach

Afghanistan is on a dream run this World Cup, with the side eyeing a probable, but highly unlikely spot in the top 4.

Having won 3 of their 6 games currently, with an incredible 8-wicket victory against rivals Pakistan, the Afghan side has shown much improvement from their previous two ventures, when they only managed to win 1 game in 2 of the last World Cups.

While the players should credited for the side's brilliant display so far in the tournament, a huge chunk of the applause goes to their management as well.