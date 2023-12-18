Who is Mallika Sagar, the 2024 IPL auctioneer?

The auction for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place on December 17 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 333 players, including 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players, are to go under auction for a maximum of 77 slots.
For the first time in the history of IPL, a woman auctioneer will be holding the gavel for the auction in Dubai.
Mallika Sagar, who served as the gavel master in the most recent Women's Premier League auction will replace Hugh Edmeades, sources confirmed to Sportstar. Hugh Edmeades was informed that his services are not needed for this edition, said the BCCI.
Mallika, who conducted the WPL auction two times in a row, completed her art history major at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. She started her career at Christie's in 2001, becoming the auction house's first Indian woman auctioneer.
Though the last edition of the WPL auction was her first in cricket, Mallika has done sports auctions before. She conducted the Pro Kabaddi League's auction in 2021, making history as the league's first female auctioneer.
She has received appreciation from everyone for her WPL auctioneering skills.
Hugh Edmeades has been the IPL auctioneer since 2018, taking over from Richard Madley. During last year’s auction in Bengaluru, Edmeades collapsed on the floor due to “postural hypotension”.
The 2024 auction will start at 1 pm IST on December 19 and will be available on Star Sports for TV users and the Jio Cinema app for all others.
Woman auctioneer is not the only first in IPL this time, the event is being conducted outside India for the first time. "Due to the wedding season, hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai," said an IPL official.