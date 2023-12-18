Who is Mallika Sagar, the 2024 IPL auctioneer?

The auction for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place on December 17 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. A total of 333 players, including 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players, are to go under auction for a maximum of 77 slots.

For the first time in the history of IPL, a woman auctioneer will be holding the gavel for the auction in Dubai.

Mallika Sagar, who served as the gavel master in the most recent Women's Premier League auction will replace Hugh Edmeades, sources confirmed to Sportstar. Hugh Edmeades was informed that his services are not needed for this edition, said the BCCI.

Mallika, who conducted the WPL auction two times in a row, completed her art history major at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. She started her career at Christie's in 2001, becoming the auction house's first Indian woman auctioneer.