Who is Prakhar Chaturvedi, all you need to know about Karnataka batter who broke Yuvraj Singh's 24-year-old record

Prakhar Chaturvedi, the 17-year old Karnataka batter who broke Yuvraj Singh's 24-year old record with a smashing knock of 404 runs in the final of Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy against Mumbai, was initially not picked for the season, but now has a shot at the Ranji Trophy.
Yuvraj Singh previously held the record of 358. Prakhar's knock which came off 638 balls and was laced with 46 boundaries and three sixes.
Prakhar's knock at Cooch Behar trophy final
Run by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cooch Behar is a four-day national U-19 tournament held annually. It started in the year 1945.
Prakhar is the first player in the history of the tournament to breach the 400-runs mark individually in the final.
On the first day of the final played at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shivamogga, Mumbai batted first and were bowled out for 380 runs in 113 overs.
In reply, thanks to Prakhar's undefeated 404, Karnataka was able to take a huge lead as they amassed a mammoth 890 for eight.
He was equally adept at handling both spin and pace, and was able to build big partnerships of 290 with Harshil Dharmani (169), 152 with Karthikeya KP (77), 86 with Hardik Raj (51) and 173 with Samarth N (55).
Six-year training
Prakhar trains under former Karnataka Ranji captain and coach Karthik Jeshwanth at the SIX Cricket Academy based at Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.
He got enrolled into the academy just six years back when he was 11-years old.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Jeshwanth said, "The boy had to go through a lot. He was struggling to make it into the State U-19 team. Not many people believed in his ability. He has been a very good player for us, Not only U-19, he was not selected for U-16 also. We had to make a presentation in front of the selectors to make them believe that he is a quality cricketer."
"Prakhar was performing but was not getting picked; they would give various reasons. Now he has shown what he is made of," he added.
Prakhar's father, Sanjay Chaturvedi, a software engineer by profession, referring to his son's hard work, told IE that the academy is 50 kms away from their home and Prakhar travels 100 kms back and forth every day for his practice.
According to ESPN, the youngster has a shot at senior team debut for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. In just six years of training, Prakhar broke the record held by one of the cricket greats, if selected, one can only wait and see the youngster perform in Ranji Trophy as sensationally as he did in the Cooch Behar Trophy final.