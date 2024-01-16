Who is Prakhar Chaturvedi, all you need to know about Karnataka batter who broke Yuvraj Singh's 24-year-old record

Six-year training

Prakhar trains under former Karnataka Ranji captain and coach Karthik Jeshwanth at the SIX Cricket Academy based at Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

He got enrolled into the academy just six years back when he was 11-years old.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Jeshwanth said, "The boy had to go through a lot. He was struggling to make it into the State U-19 team. Not many people believed in his ability. He has been a very good player for us, Not only U-19, he was not selected for U-16 also. We had to make a presentation in front of the selectors to make them believe that he is a quality cricketer."

"Prakhar was performing but was not getting picked; they would give various reasons. Now he has shown what he is made of," he added.

Prakhar's father, Sanjay Chaturvedi, a software engineer by profession, referring to his son's hard work, told IE that the academy is 50 kms away from their home and Prakhar travels 100 kms back and forth every day for his practice.