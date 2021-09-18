Will Dhoni and Raina contribute to CSK's success? | IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians SWOT Analysis

Phase 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 gets underway in the United Arab Emirates. The first match of the UAE leg of the IPL sees defending champions Mumbai Indians take on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the IPL midway and brought the league to a grinding halt in May, Mumbai Indians were placed fourth on the points table with 8 points from 7 matches. MS Dhoni-led CSK were flying high with 5 wins from 7 games and were second in the league.

Here is the preview and analysis of the match between MI and CSK.

SWOT for CSK

Strengths: The men in Yellow looked settled at top of the order earlier in the season. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad were in run-scoring form. du Plessis is the third-highest run scorer of the season with 320 runs against his name. Gaikwad has scored two fifties. England all-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at no.3, had scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25. Moreover, CSK has all its players at its disposal. While other teams have been forced to sign new players for this phase of the league, CSK’s squad is settled.

Weakness: Unfortunately, CSK return to a country where it experienced its worst IPL season. The UAE played host to the 8 IPL teams for the 2020 season too and it was here that CSK failed to finish inside the top-4 for the first time in its history. The team would hope that the stop-start season and return to the UAE doesn’t spell doom.

Opportunities: CSK's old guns, skipper MS Dhoni and vice-captain Suresh Raina, were not in the best of the forms in the summer. They would be hoping to be back amongst runs and contribute to the team’s success in the remainder of the tournament.

Threats: The form, the player availability and the position on the points table suggest that there is no imminent threat lurking around for the team.

SWOT for MI

Strengths: Like CSK, MI too will enjoy the luxury of an unchanged squad. Mumbai Indians were endearing a slightly rough season in India, but they would be loving to be back in the UAE. Last year, the pitches and the conditions of the country favoured the MI players. The bowling was looking in good shape. Rahul Chahar has already picked 11 wickets. The pace bowling duo of JaspritBumrah and Trent Boult combined to pick 14 wickets.

Weaknesses: The usually free-scoring MI batters struggled in early in the season. Only four batters, Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Quintion de Kock have registered a fifty each this season. If MI harbor the ambition of defending the title then the batters should be back in the form.

Opportunities: Ishan Kishan had a breakthrough season in the IPL last year when he blasted 516 runs scoring four fifties. The left-handed batter has struggled in the first of the season this scoring only 73 runs from five outings. The team would hope that return to the UAE also marks a return of form for the young batter.

Threats: With four wins and three losses, the team cannot afford to have an easy game in the remainder of the league. If the team if off to a poor start, then it could be left behind by the chasing pack of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 31

CSK wins: 12

MI wins: 19

What happened in the reverse fixture earlier in the season?

The two teams featured in a high-scoring fixture at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Batting first CSK hammered a score of 218/4 thanks to fifties from du Plessis and Ali. MI struggled in the chase initially but Pollard, batting at no.5, blasted 87 from mere 34 deliveries to take his side home.

Form Guide

CSK: L-W-W-W-W

MI: W-W-L-L-W

Pitch report and conditions

This being the first match of this phase, hence it is not known how the pitch will behave. The evening temperature is going to be around 34°C. Humidity is going to be 61%. Overall the players will enjoy a clear and warm weather.

Team News

No changes in the original squads of the two teams. England all-rounder Sam Curran arrived in the UAE only on September 15 and is yet to complete his mandatory quarantine period. Hence, he will be unavailable for selection for CSK. MI have all their frontline players available for selection.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, JaspritBumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult.

Impact player for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in good nick earlier in the year. He had picked 6 wickets and scored 131 runs. Should Jadeja continue with his fine all-round form, then CSK will have no problem in booking a place in the playoffs.

Impact player for MI

Rahul Chahar: Leg spinner Rahul Chahar is MI’s top-wicket taker this season so far with 11 scalps. His wicket-taking ability in the middle overs has kept the opponents in check. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be relying on the spinner to deliver a win in this fixture.