'Will never go down without fight': KXIP's Chris Gayle announces illness, hospitalisation

Chris Gayle, whose absence during the Kings XI Punjab match against Hyderabad created speculation, announced that he is unwell and hospitalised through an Instagram post, thanking his fans for their concern.

Earlier, Punjab coach Anil Kumble had informed that Gayle, who has not played a single game in the IPL this season, was not available for Thursday game as he was down with food poisoning.

The West-Indian batsman took to Instagram sharing a picture of him on a hospital bed. "I will never go down without a fight," he wrote.

"Don’t forget my style and flare too!! Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated," he added.

Meanwhile, KXIP continue to be in trouble this season. With their defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday evening, they added their fifth consecutive loss, relegating them to the bottom of the IPL points table.