Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Call it a brilliant tactical move or one straight out of gully cricket, but R Ashwin's decision to retire himself out to ensure a more accomplished hitter of a cricket ball was at the crease towards the fag end of the innings has elicited interesting reactions from fans and cricketers alike.

The senior off-spinner walked off the field two balls into the 19th over of Rajasthan Royals' innings against Lucknow Super Giants so that Riyan Parag could make most of the remaining balls on Sunday night. It later emerged that it was a team decision of which Ashwin was an integral part. How apt!

Ashwin has been at the forefront of doing things out of the ordinary -- be it adding several variations to his bowling, running out batsmen at the non-striker's end for backing up before the ball is delivered or his popular YouTube channel "DRS with Ash." That he was one of the brains behind the "retire out" idea doesn't come as a surprise. It has, however, sparked a few interesting questions.

While the laws governing the game don't bar such an action, does it amount to unfair play? Is it going to become a trend going forward? How far can teams stretch this strategy?

"It's a tactic well within the laws of the game, and I can't really understand what the fuss is all about," says WV Raman, the former India cricketer-turned-TV pundit. "Some people are saying it's not in the framework of what they think is fair play or the spirit of the game. But that again is a sort of an opinion. It's like telling a bright student not to get centum because others haven't got it."

Cricket, perhaps, is the only sport where a player's actions can be questioned on ethicality even if it falls within the laws of the game. The very nature of the game throws up such scenarios. There have been many instances -- from underarm and bodyline bowling to hurling bouncers at tailenders to running out batsmen at the non-striker's end -- where the spirit of the game has been invoked to condemn such methods. In some cases, the law has been amended to prevent players from adapting unfair tactics; in others, the law has remained silent or legalised them.

The MCC recently "destigmatised" a bowler running out a batsman at the non-striker's end, which has triggered a fierce debate on whether it's in the spirit of the game. But there's a clear distinction between running out a batsman and retiring out. While the bowling team in the first instance is a clear beneficiary of the action, the batting side may or may not benefit in the second case. If the move doesn't work, it's a double whammy.

That said, what are the chances of it becoming a regular part of teams' strategies? "Not much," says Raman. "I don't see this happening regularly because this is something which may not find the consent of regular batters. Ashwin has done it but that doesn't mean all other batters will bite the bullet and swallow their pride and say 'Ok, this is not happening, I will walk out.'

"Let's not forget that it's also related to somebody's professional and personal pride. Ashwin is the guy who has walked out because obviously he is looking at the team's interests. And also, if a batter does it twice or thrice in a season, he may jeopardize his future. Franchises may not engage him. Ashwin could go out because batting is not his main department.”

The strategy, Raman strongly feels, may not also find resonance in international cricket.

"In international cricket, this may not find acceptance with team managements because they might face flak if they do it. And again, in an innings, if you end up doing it twice or thrice, what happens then? I don't think this is going to be a trend or will be employed regularly by the teams. But if it assumes such proportions, you can always change the law. That option is always available."

