Williamson: A nice guy who finished first

Earlier this year, in an appreciation post on social media, Indian skipper Virat Kohli called his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson a ‘good man’. On Thursday, Williamson went past Kohli and Australian stalwart Steve Smith to finish the year 2020 as the No. 1 Test batsman. Once again, the world witnessed his ‘good-natured’ attitude when he played down his none-too-insignificant achievement.

“Those two (Kohli and Smith) are the best. For me, to sneak up ahead of them is surprising and humbling. Those are two players year in and year out in all formats moving the game forward. Very fortunate to play against these guys,” said Williamson, who was last ranked at the top in 2015.

The right-hand batsman has always shied away from the arc lights. But his humility coupled with supreme talent has garnered immense respect from the cricketing fraternity. So why is the 30-year-old not celebrated as much as Kohli or Smith? Cricket pundits usually pit the two against each other in debates on the greatest batsman of the current generation.

Williamson is often considered a rung below them despite having scored only marginally less than the duo in Tests. The fact is, greatness is subjective and, therefore, difficult to pigeonhole it.

Kohli’s in-your-face attitude and passionate approach to the game get more eyeballs. They make for a great television spectacle. Club that with his unceasing hunger for runs, which deservedly earned him the ICC best ODI cricketer and male cricketer of the decade awards recently, it makes for a heady cocktail.

Smith has forced batting techniques to be rewritten with his unorthodoxy. The nimble-footed right-hander has had his share of controversies and setbacks to handle in his decade-old-career so far. But the former Australian captain is an epitome of fortitude.

His consistency in piling up runs has been hailed as Bradmanesque. For someone, who was dubbed as an ideal replacement for the great Shane Warne, Smith has elevated to his batting to such levels that no one talks about his leg-spinners now.

No dramatics

Williamson, on the other hand, isn't given to dramatics. He is neither as animated on the field as Kohli is nor is he as eccentric with the willow as Smith is. With a ready smile and loads of mental strength to succeed at the highest level, Williamson has mounted runs in a matter-of-fact manner. This is perhaps the reason why cameras shy away from him.

With a text-book technique, he has been enthralling the crowd and deflating the opposition with his batting that is a sight for the sore eyes.

Having gathered his 6877 runs at an impressive average of 52.90 in 82 Tests, Williamson also has adapted to the fast-paced and attacking nature of white-ball cricket. He has piled up 6173 runs at a healthy average of 47.48 in 151 ODIs and has mustered 1723 runs in 62 T20Is at 33.13 runs per innings.

Perhaps, the fact that he hails from New Zealand, a small cricketing nation always considered the underdogs in global tournaments, is another reason why Williamson isn’t always spoken in same breath as Kohli and Smith are. His leadership since 2016 has the stamp of a graceful leader. New Zealand are one of the most loved countries in the world and if they have more followers after the 2019 World Cup, it is because of the way Williamson handled the outcome of the final against England.

After a game of high drama, in which England edged New Zealand to lift their maiden World Cup trophy, Williamson embraced his team’s poor luck and kept his players together amidst immense sadness. Heart-broken yet dignified after a dubious rule - boundary countback after the game was tied following a Super Over - robbed the Kiwis of the trophy, he received a standing ovation from the international media for his conduct.

For a decade, Williamson has scored runs, marshalled his troops with admirable ability and has been a true ambassador of the gentleman’s game. The cricketing world can be more generous in acknowledging his greatness.