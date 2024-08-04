Williamson, Miller set for Lanka Premier League

Bengaluru: New Zealand great Kane Williamson and hard-hitting South Africa batter David Miller are among a host of international stars lined up to take part in next year’s edition of Lanka Premier League which will get bigger and better with the league expected to expand to six franchises.

From launching the league in 2020, amidst Covid guidelines that required the organisers to fly in players from overseas and place them in quarantine, to the latest and fifth edition that concluded recently with Charith Asalanka's Jaffna securing their fourth title, LPL has come a long way.

Alex Hales, Tim Seifert, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Fletcher, Shadab Khan, Fabian Allen and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were some of the internationals that lit up the fifth edition.