Windies tour of Pak in doubt after more Covid-19 cases

Windies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more Covid-19 cases

West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 16 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 10:08 ist
West Indies' Brandon King (L) raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo

West Indies' cricket board (CWI) is meeting with its Pakistan counterpart on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the ongoing tour after five more members of the touring party, including three players, tested positive for Covid-19.

CWI said in a statement just hours before the third Twenty20 International is scheduled to begin in Karachi that the boards were meeting to "determine whether the tour can continue".

West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad ..." the CWI statement read.

"They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results."

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.

West Indies are also without batsman Devon Thomas, who sustained a finger injury to in the first T20 match.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cricket
sports
West Indies
Pakistan
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

Wikipedia creator's computer, NFT auctioned for ~$1 mn

Wikipedia creator's computer, NFT auctioned for ~$1 mn

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

 