Windies win toss, decide to field in second test vs Pakistan

Pakistan have made a swap in the spin department with left-arm orthodox Nauman Ali in for leg-spinner Yasir Shah

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 20:48 ist
Both sides have made a single change, with West Indies replacing slow left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican with seamer Alzarri Joseph. Credit: AFP file photo

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first on the opening day of the second and final test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Friday.

It is a repeat of the opening game of the series played at the same venue in Kingston, in which the home side claimed a thrilling one-wicket victory on Sunday.

Both sides have made a single change, with West Indies replacing slow left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican with seamer Alzarri Joseph for a four-prong pace attack with all-rounder Roston Chase the slow-bowling option.

Pakistan have made a swap in the spin department with left-arm orthodox Nauman Ali in for leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

No spinner on either side took a wicket in the first test and with the match at the same venue, seam is expected to dominate again.

Neither side made more than 253 in an innings in what was a low-scoring opening encounter.

The last two two-match series between the sides have finished 1-1 after West Indies won the opening test.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi

