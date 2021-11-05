Virat Kohli 'glad' Team India got their mojo back

Wish we had couple of good overs against Pakistan and New Zealand but glad to get our mojo back, says Virat Kohli

India trounced Scotland by eight wickets in 6.3 overs while chasing 86 for win to stay alive in the semifinal race

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Nov 05 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 22:55 ist
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates during match against Scotland. Credit: AFP Photo

Virat Kohli doesn't want to go overboard after India's second consecutive dominating victory in the T20 World Cup even though he rued the absence of a couple of "good overs" which could have possibly changed the outcomes of the games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

India trounced Scotland by eight wickets in 6.3 overs while chasing 86 for win to stay alive in the semifinal race. In the previous game, India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs.

However, the losses against Pakistan and New Zealand meant that now their fate depends on Afghanistan-New Zealand game on Sunday.

Also Read | India rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in semifinal race

"It's a dominating performance. It was something we were striving to again. I don't want to say too much about today because we know how we can play," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"These little things in T20 cricket (toss, conditions) matter and we're glad to be back in our mojo."

Kohli though regretted the fact they could not play their usual dominant games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"We basically broke it down to the fact that we couldn't get away at all in those two games, two overs could have made the difference. I'm just pleased everyone is getting into their own," he said.

The India skipper said they wanted to restrict Scotland to "100-120 max".

"But we restricted them to a total that allowed us to leapfrog everyone else. We spoke about finishing in the 8-10 over bracket. You don't want to go in with six-and-a-half or a seven-and-half run mark because then you're doing too much. We gave that bracket and allowed them to get that momentum."

KL Rahul (50) and Rohit Sharma (30) came out all guns blazing as they scored 70 runs in first five overs to seal the deal for India.

"If you look at our practice games as well, the guys have been batting like that. Two overs of cricket like that and the momentum of the tournament could have been completely different."

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer admitted that they were "outclassed in every department."

"But the only way we'll improve is going through games like that and seeing it head on. Mark's been excellent, he's got an array of skills. Great to see him learning from other spinners here as well and that's why these tournaments are important," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Virat Kohli
Scotland
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

 