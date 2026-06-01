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Homesportscricket

With departed souls in mind, fans in Bengaluru celebrate another IPL win in the 'right spirit'

With police barriers around, fans danced on the streets revelling in the team's remarkable success and their icon Virat Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten fifty to anchor the chase.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewssportsSports NewsBengaluru newsCricketIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kholi

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