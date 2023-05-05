Cricket going football's way with T20 leagues: Shastri

With T20 leagues mushrooming, cricket is going football's way: Ravi Shastri

Shastri feels one of the faculties of cricket will suffer due to the T20 leagues and it will be the 50-over games

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 14:42 ist
ormer cricketer and coach of India cricket team Ravi Shashtri. Credit: PTI Photo

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world will eventually hurt bilateral cricket, especially the ODI format with the franchises inclined towards handing long-term contract to players.

Shastri insisted that cricket is slowly going football's way and in future the players would only be interested in playing world events.

"I have always said that the bilateral cricket will suffer, there is no question about that. With the leagues spreading around the world, it's going to go the football way," Shastri was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"The teams will assemble just before the World Cup, they play a little bit of bilateral, clubs will release the players and you play the mega World Cup. So it's going to go that way in the long run whether you like it or not.

Also Resd | IPL 2023: 'Well, you've decided it's my last', Dhoni's cheeky reply on his retirement, swansong tour

"I don't feel bad at all," said the former India all-rounder, adding: "one of the faculties of the game will suffer. I think it will be 50-over cricket."

A trend has already started where many international cricketers are preferring club over country. And Shastri admitted that he won't be surprised to see the trend growing in coming time.

"Look at the volume of people in this country, we are 1.4 billion, and only 11 can play for India," Shastri said.

"What will the others do? They have an opportunity to play white-ball cricket, it's their strength, globally, across different franchises in the world. Grab that opportunity. It's common sense, it's their living. It's their income. Nobody will be able to deprive them of this. They (players) are not contracted by BCCI. What stops them going?

"Nothing like getting exposure. How much do they want to protect their own league (IPL)? You've got to see where they come from, and rightly so. This is our league and to protect this league is paramount as far as our interest goes. But by letting certain players go, it's not going to affect the league in any way."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ravi Shastri
Indian cricket
Team India
Sports News
Cricket
T20
ODI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 