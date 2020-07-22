Women's cricket ignored as BCCI focuses on IPL

Buried in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) enthusiasm to stage the 13th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League in the middle of a raging pandemic, there is growing sense that women’s cricket in the country is being neglected.

While the BCCI is pulling out all stops to stage the IPL in the UAE in the September-November window and is also working hard on the men’s tour of Australia later this year, it has emerged that the BCCI had pulled out of the proposed women’s tour of England due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Officially there’s no word from the Board on why they opted out of the tour. The silence being interpreted as the indifference towards women’s cricket.

Factor this, the Women’s ODI World Cup, in all probability, will be held next February 6-March 7 in New Zealand, yet there’s no eves' selection committee in place. The previous panel comprising Hemala Kala (chief selector), Anjali Pendharker, Sudha Shah, Lopamudra Bhattacharji and Shashi Gupta ended their tenure early this year and replacements are yet to be found.

The BCCI had set January 24 as the deadline for applications and although a host of candidates have applied, the interviews for the post are yet to be conducted. Compare this to men’s cricket, soon after MSK Prasad’s term as chief of selection committee came to an end, Sunil Joshi was named as his replacement. Harvinder Singh was named Gagan Khoda’s replacement on the same day.

“This double standard is nothing new,” rued a respected former woman player who wished to remain anonymous. “When the BCCI took full control of the functioning of women’s cricket, we thought we would be heralding a new chapter. While advancements have been made in terms of central contracts and better infrastructure, the double standards always exist.

“Currently, despite the women doing well on the international arena, for the BCCI we are just cost centres. The men's game gets the revenue and the focus is all about maximising it. The coronavirus has hit the BCCI hard and now they are only worried about raking in the moolah to balance the books. Women’s cricket is the least of their priorities now.”

The former player said there have been no talks about women’s cricket in the recent months. “All the focus is about the IPL and the men’s FTP (Future Tours Programme). IPL is one of the richest tournaments in the world and it’s fair that a lot of effort needs to go into it. But that doesn’t mean you ignore women’s cricket completely. England (ECB) has shown the way by hosting West Indies exceptionally well and now Pakistan are already there with Australia set to travel. I see no reason why the women could not have been assembled and sent on a tour to England. I believe the selection committee was not picked as there was no cricket scheduled and the Board didn’t want to pay them the salaries for just sitting at home.”

The former player rued the lack of vision at the top. “The Board takes two steps forward and one backward with respect to women’s cricket. We need a visionary who doesn’t just focus on the business aspect but growth as well. Women’s cricket can’t compete with men’s in terms of revenue. Having said that, they’ve reached the finals of the last two World Cups (2020 T20 WC and 2017 ODI WC), which means they are ambitious as well."

While it's understandable why all of BCCI's focus is on IPL, they should also look at building on the gains made by women's team in recent times.