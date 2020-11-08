Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers by two runs, enter finals

Two-time champions Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in a must-win game to enter the finals of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Saturday.

Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored with a 67-run knock as Supernovas posted 146 for six after opting to bat.

Trailblazers were then restricted to 144 for five in 20 overs.

Brief Score:

Supernovas: 146 for 6 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67; Jhulan Goswami 1/17).

Trailblazers: 144 for 5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 43 not out; Shakera Selman 2/31)