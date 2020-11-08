Supernovas beat Trailblazers by two runs, enter finals

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas beat Trailblazers by two runs, enter finals

Sharjah,
  Nov 08 2020
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 01:28 ist
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) of Supernovas exchanges greetings with Trailblazers players after their match at Women's T20 Challenge 2020, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Supernovas won the match. Credit: PTI Photo

Two-time champions Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in a must-win game to enter the finals of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Saturday.

Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored with a 67-run knock as Supernovas posted 146 for six after opting to bat.

Trailblazers were then restricted to 144 for five in 20 overs.

Brief Score:

Supernovas: 146 for 6 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67; Jhulan Goswami 1/17).

Trailblazers: 144 for 5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 43 not out; Shakera Selman 2/31) 

