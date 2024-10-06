Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against India

<p>India lost the toss and will bowl first in its widely anticipated Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match against regional rival Pakistan in their Group A encounter on Sunday. </p><p>The Indian team is already in 'must win territory' having lost their opener against New Zealand as the batting couldn’t get going against the bowling at all. </p><p>On the other end, Pakistan got off to a winning start by getting a victory over Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, and may have taken over as the dark horses for this group early in the proceedings. </p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>