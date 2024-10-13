Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 | South Africa crush Bangladesh by 7 wickets

South Africa batters outperformed their counterparts on a languid surface as they chased down the target of 107 in 17.2 overs.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 19:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth AfricaBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us