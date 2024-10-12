Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024:New Zealand increase pressure on India with thumping win over Sri Lanka

Both India and New Zealand are on four points from three games with a net run rate of 0.576 and 0.282 respectively.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 14:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 14:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandWomen's T20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us