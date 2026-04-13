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Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 | ICC announces record $8.8 million prize money

The prize ⁠pool will ‌be smaller than those at the men's and women's World Cups held ‌in the Indian subcontinent in the last three ⁠years.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsSports NewsT20 World CupICC Women’s World Cup

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