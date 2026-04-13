<p>This year's Women's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">Twenty20 World Cup</a> will have a tournament-record prize pool of $8.8 million with the winners set to earn $2.3 million, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-cricket-council">International Cricket Council</a> (ICC) said on Monday.</p>.<p>The 12-team competition will be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England</a> and Wales from June 12, with New Zealand set to defend the maiden title they won in 2024.</p>.<p>"The runners-up will receive $1.17 million. Both losing semi-finalists will earn $675,000 each," the ICC said in a statement, adding that every participating team was guaranteed a minimum prize of $248,000.</p>.<p>The prize pool will be smaller than those at the men's and women's World Cups held in the Indian subcontinent in the last three years.</p>.India defends title, wins big! See how much each team earned at T20 World Cup 2026.<p>Last year's 50-over Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka had a prize pool of $13.9 million, the highest pot at an ICC event, and a 297% increase from its previous edition in 2022. Champions India took home $4.5 million.</p>.<p>The 2023 edition of the men's 50-over World Cup, held in India, had a prize pot of $10 million, while this year's men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka offered $11.25 million in prize money.</p>.<p>"The continued rise of women’s cricket through increased investment and opportunity reflects the growing influence and impact of female athletes on the global stage," the ICC's CEO Sanjog Gupta said.</p>