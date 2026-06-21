Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup | All-round Marizanne Kapp powers South Africa to win over India

Kapp put on 97 runs for the third wicket with Tazmin Brits (40 off 36 balls),
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 17:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 17:22 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World CupIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us