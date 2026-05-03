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Women's T20 World Cup | Difficult to replace Amanjot Kaur, India on right track for preparations: Amol Muzumdar

The Indian team is scheduled to prepare at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from May 10-16 before flying out to England for a long haul.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

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